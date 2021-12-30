Advertisement

Tech basketball game postponed

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been postponed.

Tickets previously purchased/allocated for the sold-out game will be honored upon the game’s rescheduling, according to Virginia Tech.

The postponement comes because Virginia Tech remains in COVID protocol status. Virginia Tech says the program is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available at theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the game.

The latest 2021-22 Virginia Tech men’s basketball schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Free take-home COVID test kits set for Thursday distribution
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Virginia boy
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of...
Virginia Tech falls to Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl
No reason for panic, says Governor Northam, about rising COVID numbers
Henry County Dogs Shot-Tank and Banjo (L-R)
No charges for man who shot two German Shepherds in Bassett

Latest News

Virginia Tech Loses Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech Loses Pinstripe Bowl
Future of Virginia Tech Men's Basketball
Future of Virginia Tech Men's Basketball
Danville Basketball Tourney
Danville Basketball Tourney
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of...
Virginia Tech falls to Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl