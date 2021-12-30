Advertisement

Three wanted, one arrested after Bedford County burglaries

(L-R) Warrants have been obtained for Tracy Wayne Morrison Jr., Teresa Adkins, and Michael...
(L-R) Warrants have been obtained for Tracy Wayne Morrison Jr., Teresa Adkins, and Michael Gillespie for Larceny, Felony Property Damage, and Burglary(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and three people are being sought in connection with a string of burglaries and larcenies in Bedford County.

During December, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has investigated burglaries and larcenies in the Moneta and Montvale areas. The incidents include the Dollar General store in Montvale and Smith Mountain Laundry, where power was cut to the buildings as part of the crime. Detectives identified Harold Morrison, Tracy Wayne Morrison, Jr., Teresa Adkins and Michael Gillespie as suspects.

Harold Morrison was taken into custody December 29 for several counts of Larceny, plus Felony Property Damage. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, then released on bond.

Harold Morrison mugshot
Harold Morrison mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

Warrants have been obtained for Tracy Wayne Morrison Jr., Teresa Adkins, and Michael Gillespie for Larceny, Felony Property Damage, and Burglary. 

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to notify dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Free take-home COVID test kits set for Thursday distribution
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Virginia boy
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of...
Virginia Tech falls to Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl
No reason for panic, says Governor Northam, about rising COVID numbers
Henry County Dogs Shot-Tank and Banjo (L-R)
No charges for man who shot two German Shepherds in Bassett

Latest News

Vehicle fire on I-81 Thursday morning
Pickup catches fire on I-81 Thursday Morning.
Virginia health message: Avoid emergency departments for minor illnesses
Clouds will hang tough for a good portion of the day.
Thursday, December 30, Midday FastCast
Look who’s celebrating a birthday or anniversary on December 30, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 30, 2021