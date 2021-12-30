Three wanted, one arrested after Bedford County burglaries

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man has been arrested and three people are being sought in connection with a string of burglaries and larcenies in Bedford County.

During December, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has investigated burglaries and larcenies in the Moneta and Montvale areas. The incidents include the Dollar General store in Montvale and Smith Mountain Laundry, where power was cut to the buildings as part of the crime. Detectives identified Harold Morrison, Tracy Wayne Morrison, Jr., Teresa Adkins and Michael Gillespie as suspects.

Harold Morrison was taken into custody December 29 for several counts of Larceny, plus Felony Property Damage. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, then released on bond.

Harold Morrison mugshot (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

Warrants have been obtained for Tracy Wayne Morrison Jr., Teresa Adkins, and Michael Gillespie for Larceny, Felony Property Damage, and Burglary.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to notify dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

