Time capsule items connected to Lexington

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of the items found in the time capsule underneath the remnants of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond have ties to Lexington.

The box had two small wood carvings from the tree over General Stonewall Jackson’s original grave in Lexington.

The aged copper box opened Tuesday was placed in 1887.

Eric Wilson, the Executive Director for the Rockbridge Historical Society, sent us photos of a cane in their possession from the same tree. He mentions the significance of the wood and Jackson’s last words.

“Any mention of the tree and particularly the tree over his grave inevitably ties to his fabled last words, let us cross over to the river and lie down in the shade of the trees,” says Wilson.

Other objects found by Conservation experts in Virginia’s capital included books, money, and ammunition from the time period.

