VA hospital suspending visitation

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Veterans Affairs hospital in Salem will suspend visitation after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, according to a Public Affairs Officer at the hospital.

The suspension comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the valley.

Currently the VA is prepared to activate the facility COVID-19 surge plan if needed, according to the spokesperson.

The VA hospital currently has 11 COVID-19 positive patients.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.