Advertisement

VA hospital suspending visitation

(WFIE)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Veterans Affairs hospital in Salem will suspend visitation after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, according to a Public Affairs Officer at the hospital.

The suspension comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the valley.

Currently the VA is prepared to activate the facility COVID-19 surge plan if needed, according to the spokesperson.

The VA hospital currently has 11 COVID-19 positive patients.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rapid at-home antigen test kits sold at pharmacies
Free take-home COVID test kits set for Thursday distribution
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for abducted Virginia boy
Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) passes against Maryland during the first half of...
Virginia Tech falls to Maryland in Pinstripe Bowl
No reason for panic, says Governor Northam, about rising COVID numbers
Henry County Dogs Shot-Tank and Banjo (L-R)
No charges for man who shot two German Shepherds in Bassett

Latest News

Boosters shots are being encouraged to prevent breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Nursing home workers are urged to get vaccine boosters as COVID-19 cases soar
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
File Graphic
WATCH: COVID in Virginia: Day-to-day increase rises; positive new-case test percentage up again
Virginia health message: Avoid emergency departments for minor illnesses