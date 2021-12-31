Additional visitation restrictions coming to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital announced Friday it will be adding additional visitation restrictions to keep employees and patients safe from COVID-19, according to the Carilion clinic website.

The hospital is updating it’s visitation level to red. No visitors will be allowed except for the following exceptions.

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, as indicated by the need for a 1 on 1 sitter, may have one designated visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

One designated visitor for adult trauma patients.

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a cases-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Outpatient:

No visitors, unless staff determine special assistance is required, or physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.

One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients (visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).

Care teams are encouraging people to stay connected to their loved ones through virtual methods.

Though visitation is limited, regular services will still be offered to patients.

CFMH is the only Carilion facility currently making the change.

