Franklin County road blocked after train hits disabled car

(Live 5/File)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a Norfolk Southern train hit a disabled car in Boones Mill Friday afternoon.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. December 31 along Boones Mill Road/Route 684 just west of Harmony Road, according to VDOT and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the car had gone to get help.

The road will be closed at the railroad tracks until Norfolk Southern officials check to make sure there is no damage to the tracks before the train is allowed to move again.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

