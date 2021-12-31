Advertisement

Lynchburg Police warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police Department
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is preparing for New Year’s Eve.

They plan to have plenty of officers working through the evening.

They’re reminding folks not to shoot guns toward the sky to celebrate the new year. They say it’s not only illegal, but dangerous.

“What goes up has to come down, so even if you’re just shooting it into the air and you think it’s harmless, a projectile is still gonna have to come down and it can come down with enough force to go through a roof or someone’s car window, so, not safe or smart,” said Sgt. L. Hughes.

They’re also reminding people to get a ride if you choose to drink.

