More than 17,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; more than 1 in 5 tests are positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,118,518 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, December 31, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 17,618 from Thursday’s reported 1,100,900, a bigger increase than the 13,500 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 14,019,618 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday. 77.3% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 67.6% fully vaccinated. 88.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 78.1% are fully vaccinated.

11,196,374 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 21.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 19.3% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 15,587 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 15,565 reported Thursday.

2,182 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from the 2,101 reported Thursday. 78,274 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

In the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities) as of Friday, 348 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, from 283 a week ago, and 101 are in intensive care, up from 92 last Friday.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

