Much needed rain moves in this weekend

Watch out for patchy dense fog as you head out this morning. Some area visibilities are under a quarter mile. Remember to slow down in dense fog and also use your low beam headlights. Your high beam headlights will reflect right back at you making things seem even worse. Fog should lift later this morning followed by a few sunny breaks.

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

It appears our best shot at widespread rain will arrive New Year’s weekend with a couple of waves of moisture expected Saturday and Sunday. There remains uncertainty in the exact track of these systems, but odds are favorable for at least some beneficial rain to begin 2022. A potent cold front could could change some of the rain over to snow showers especially in the mountains by late Sunday. As of right now, it looks like we should remain fairly dry through midnight tonight if you happen to find yourself outside for any festivities. Though, rain may move in later in the night. Some areas could see around 1-2″ of rain by the time the moisture exits later Sunday. This would be beneficial rain for our area.

Here’s a look at the rainfall potential for this weekend.

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside. So, any rain we get this weekend would be very welcome for our region.

