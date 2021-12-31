Advertisement

The Other Side of the Mountain: Life in the Catawba Valley on display at the Salem Museum

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum has a new exhibit this month.

The Other Side of the Mountain: Life in the Catawba Valley features antiques and artifacts that bring the history of the region to life, ranging from the Catawba Indians, to the early days of the Catawba Sanatorium, to hiking locations like Dragon’s Tooth and McAfee Knob.

”Many people think of Catawba specifically they think of the sanatorium and the Catawba Hospital but there’s so much more here in unique history,” says Assistant Director Alex Burke.

The exhibit will be on display through mid-April.

The Salem Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

