Roanoke personal trainer gives tips to accomplish fitness goals for 2022

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New Year might come with some new goals.

“Sitting is the new smoking anymore. If you’re sitting a lot, especially after COVID, when we’re all kinda stuck at home or maybe we’re not getting out as much as we were and socializing. Movement is so important for health,” said Leah Wiley, a personal trainer at Green Ridge Recreation Center.

Wiley says if you are getting back into the gym or want to start a healthy lifestyle, start small.

“All it takes is about 10 minutes a day. So if you’re not doing much right now, then start with 10 minutes and then build from there,” said Wiley.

She also recommends not trying to push yourself too hard when you begin.

“My most important recommendation is that you don’t start too fast too quickly because if you’re like I was at twenty, thirty, I’d jump right in and then get hurt right away, because I was trying to do too much. I would say start where you are and keep adding on,” said Wiley.

And for those of you already exercising, “Get back into what you’ve been doing and perhaps look into some personal training, take some classes, try something new, because switching it up can really help,” said Wiley.

Whether you’re taking a class, using a machine or the pool, the center is following all CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID safety protocols.

“Not only are they cleaning the machines after each use, but they’re also reminding customers, hey look after our neighbor, look after your member behind you and clean up and keep everything safe around you,” said Alex North, Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Green Ridge Recreation Center.

“Take it one step at a time. Don’t try to do too much too soon and find something you enjoy and then you’ll be more likely to stick with it,” said Wiley.

