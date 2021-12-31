WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Sergeant A.D. Teter was led to human skeletal remains discovered by hunters, located deep in the Monongahela National Forest in the Northern Seneca Creek area.

Sgt. Teter says based on items located at the scene, they believe the skeletal remains are those of Cassie R. Sheetz, who was reported missing March 11, 2021 from the Spruce Knob area.

The remains have been sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification. Teter said it’s not the update he wanted to give.

“Honestly, it feels both relief and upset for the family. It’s not the outcome you want when it comes to a search and rescue event like this; however, it is closure for the family,” Teter said.

Cassie’s mother, Arlene Shelton, said she didn’t know what to say when Teter called her Wednesday morning.

“I didn’t say anything. I cried. I didn’t know what to say. I started asking questions that I didn’t even hear the answers to and had to call him back,” Shelton said.

She said she’s still trying to process the information.

“I believe it’s her. Now I’m questioning. What happened? How did she end up where she was? We were searching in the wrong area,” Shelton said.

If the medical examiner is able to confirm that the remains are Cassie’s, the discovery brings an end to about 10 months of searching.

“Now I’m just remembering things. Just remembering how she sang, how she would cook and make the kitchen a mess. So now it’s just memories that make me cry. Before, it was the hope that she was going to call or text and be like, ‘hey, mom, come get me. This is where I’m at.’ Now I don’t have that anymore,” Shelton said.

Teter said he doesn’t know how long identification will take.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

