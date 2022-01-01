Centra welcomes first baby of 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The happiest of new years can come in the smallest of packages.

Centra Health helped share the joy of a new baby girl, and the first baby of 2022, with the community and welcomed Willow-Dean McKinley Crihfield to the world at 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning.

Elaina Gregory and fiance’ Christopher Crihfield are now new parents with the healthy baby girl weighing in at 6-pounds-9 ounces and 19 inches long.

“I knew we might have the first baby of the new year but I also knew there was another mother who was close to delivering at the same time so we weren’t sure until she was actually born,” said Elaina. The new mom expressed her gratitude for a healthy baby and a safe delivery, adding, “we are just so excited and glad that she is here. She’s a great baby, so content!”

Willow-Dean’s hat was made by a mother of a Labor and Delivery nurse specifically for the “New Years’ Baby.” It is marked with a bit of gold sparkle to celebrate life and hope for the year 2022.

A gift basket with goodies from local businesses was there to welcome Crihfield as the spark to 2022.

