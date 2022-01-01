Advertisement

Christmas tree farm closes early due to shortage

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many people begin taking down their Christmas trees, local farms are already preparing to grow more after seeing a shortage this year.

The Hamill Christmas Tree Farm in Roanoke ended sales earlier than ever this year simply due to a lack of trees to sell.

The tree farm closed by December 6th. The owner, John Hamill, says he could have sold several hundred more trees but none were available.

Hamill says trees take 10 to 12 years to grow, and back in 2008, many farmers did not plant due to the financial crisis.

In 2020, farmers saw an increase in people wanting a real tree and ended up cutting too far into the future.

Hamill says he’ll have trees next year, but does not anticipate that they will be as large as years past.

You can learn more about Hamill Christmas Tree Farm here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia emergency doctors want COVID-related state of emergency
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Franklin County road back open after train hits disabled car
More than 17,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; more than 1 in 5 tests are positive
We could see up to 1-2" of rain by the time the moisture exits early Monday morning.
Waves of rain this weekend followed by cold air

Latest News

Friendship House Roanoke has been assisted refugees resettling in America for the past four...
Roanoke charity gains additional housing for Afghan refugees
A father and daughter check out the "Fashions For Evergreens" display in Hotel Roanoke on New...
United Way of Roanoke Valley happy with “Fashions For Evergreens” 2021 return to Hotel Roanoke
People pile into Deschutes Brewery's Tasting Room in downtown Roanoke on Friday afternoon.
Deschutes Brewery’s Roanoke Tasting Room closes its doors for final time
Getting Healthy in 2022
Getting Healthy in 2022