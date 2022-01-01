Christmas tree farm closes early due to shortage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many people begin taking down their Christmas trees, local farms are already preparing to grow more after seeing a shortage this year.

The Hamill Christmas Tree Farm in Roanoke ended sales earlier than ever this year simply due to a lack of trees to sell.

The tree farm closed by December 6th. The owner, John Hamill, says he could have sold several hundred more trees but none were available.

Hamill says trees take 10 to 12 years to grow, and back in 2008, many farmers did not plant due to the financial crisis.

In 2020, farmers saw an increase in people wanting a real tree and ended up cutting too far into the future.

Hamill says he’ll have trees next year, but does not anticipate that they will be as large as years past.

You can learn more about Hamill Christmas Tree Farm here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.