Advertisement

DHHR warning of spam text messages

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text...
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text messages.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is warning of spam text messages.

The DHHR says the texts asks individuals to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC.

They also say they will never ask for personal information via text message, and that the message should be deleted immediately.

The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

An additional spam message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Lago Pizza; Addtl. suspect arrested for robbery
Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia emergency doctors want COVID-related state of emergency
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
More than 17,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; more than 1 in 5 tests are positive
Franklin County road back open after train hits disabled car

Latest News

The Lawrence Companies Roanoke Operation Center on Saturday.
Lawrence Freight to provide historic pay raise to company drivers
The inside of The Least of These Ministry's warming bus in mid-December.
The Least of These Ministry seeks volunteers for warming bus
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Lago Pizza; Addtl. suspect arrested for robbery
Centra Health
Centra welcomes their first baby of 2022