Lawrence Freight to provide historic pay raise to company drivers

The Lawrence Companies Roanoke Operation Center on Saturday.
The Lawrence Companies Roanoke Operation Center on Saturday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lawrence Companies has had a long history in the Star City.

“The company started as a moving and storage business back in 1932 and that’s how we got our roots,” said CEO, Warren Groseclose.

Those roots have grown into a major operation that produced close to $100 million in revenue in 2021. But the trucking industry is still facing challenges.

Two contributing factors: driver shortages and hoping younger people will make driving a career, led to Lawrence Freight announcing a historic pay raise for its drivers.

“We’re hoping with our new pay package, that we’ve increased it enough that not only will we maintain our current driver force, but we will attract some new people into the industry.”

Truckload drivers can now earn up to $88,000 a year and flatbed drivers can earn up to $92,000.

Lawrence understands its truck drivers are away from their families for days at a time, and are hoping the pay increase will help ease that time away.

“They’ve got to be able to have something tangible that they can show their family based on their standard of living, or what they’re able to do, because of the time he’s willing to spend on the road.”

Lawrence is proud to be able to provide this significant raise to its employees, and looks forward to seeing more drivers join its team.

For more information on Lawrence Companies, you can find its website here.

