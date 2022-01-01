The Least of These Ministry seeks volunteers for warming bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Least of These Ministry began a warming bus in late November. Focused on giving those in need a temporary shelter away from the cold.

From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., the homeless population can board the bus for warmth, sleep, snacks and more. A need Founder, Dawn Sandoval, said will be vital in the coming months.

“The bus was basically launched because people can’t always get to an emergency shelter, that doesn’t fit for everybody. It’s an opportunity for people just to stay warm and alive.”

The Least of These Ministry is in major need of overnight volunteers to help out with the warming bus, especially as temperatures begin to get colder.

For more information on how to volunteer, head to TLOT’s website here.

