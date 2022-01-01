Advertisement

The Least of These Ministry seeks volunteers for warming bus

The inside of The Least of These Ministry's warming bus in mid-December.
The inside of The Least of These Ministry's warming bus in mid-December.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Least of These Ministry began a warming bus in late November. Focused on giving those in need a temporary shelter away from the cold.

From 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., the homeless population can board the bus for warmth, sleep, snacks and more. A need Founder, Dawn Sandoval, said will be vital in the coming months.

“The bus was basically launched because people can’t always get to an emergency shelter, that doesn’t fit for everybody. It’s an opportunity for people just to stay warm and alive.”

The Least of These Ministry is in major need of overnight volunteers to help out with the warming bus, especially as temperatures begin to get colder.

For more information on how to volunteer, head to TLOT’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia emergency doctors want COVID-related state of emergency
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
More than 17,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; more than 1 in 5 tests are positive
Franklin County road back open after train hits disabled car
We could see up to 1-2" of rain by the time the moisture exits early Monday morning.
More rain tonight with wintry weather early Monday

Latest News

The Lawrence Companies Roanoke Operation Center on Saturday.
Lawrence Freight to provide historic pay raise to company drivers
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Lago Pizza; Addtl. suspect arrested for robbery
Centra Health
Centra welcomes their first baby of 2022
RoanokeFireEMS
Mobile home destroyed in Saturday morning NW Roanoke fire