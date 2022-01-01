Advertisement

Mobile home destroyed in Saturday morning NW Roanoke fire

Crews responded at around 9:40 a.m. to reports of the flames also spreading to a nearby trailer.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire left a mobile home at 1100 Overbrook St. NW destroyed Saturday morning, according to Roanoke FireEMS.

Crews responded at around 9:40 a.m. to reports of the flames also spreading to a nearby trailer. The fire was contained not long after arrival to the mobile home.

Nobody is believed to live at the home and no injuries were reported.

Power was shut to most of the park after damage to overhead power lines. AEP expects to restore power after suppression activities and efforts looking into the fire are complete.

Further contact information and details can be found by visiting the Appalachian Power website.

