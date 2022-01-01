Suspect at-large after deadly shooting at Lago Pizza in Moneta

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pair of suspects are wanted after a robbery and deadly shooting that occurred overnight at Lago Pizza.

Shamanique Peter Mickle, 44 of Roanoke, was allegedly robbed at around midnight by Clinton Minter, 28 of Bedford.

Mickle then allegedly returned to the business approximately two and a half hours later and was involved in a conflict with James Sipos, 49 of Huddleston. Sipos was shot dead during this struggle.

Mickle is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Minter is charged with the robbery of Mickle of monies by using physical force resulting in serious injury.

No arrests have been made.

Contact 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with information helpful to the case. Crime Stopper reports stay anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

