Advertisement

Suspect at-large after deadly shooting at Lago Pizza in Moneta

Contact 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pair of suspects are wanted after a robbery and deadly shooting that occurred overnight at Lago Pizza.

Shamanique Peter Mickle, 44 of Roanoke, was allegedly robbed at around midnight by Clinton Minter, 28 of Bedford.

Mickle then allegedly returned to the business approximately two and a half hours later and was involved in a conflict with James Sipos, 49 of Huddleston. Sipos was shot dead during this struggle.

Mickle is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.

Minter is charged with the robbery of Mickle of monies by using physical force resulting in serious injury.

No arrests have been made.

Contact 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with information helpful to the case. Crime Stopper reports stay anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus Virginia
Virginia emergency doctors want COVID-related state of emergency
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
More than 17,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; more than 1 in 5 tests are positive
Franklin County road back open after train hits disabled car
We could see up to 1-2" of rain by the time the moisture exits early Monday morning.
More rain tonight with wintry weather early Monday

Latest News

Centra Health
Centra welcomes their first baby of 2022
RoanokeFireEMS
Mobile home destroyed in Saturday morning NW Roanoke fire
Farmers See Christmas Tree Shortage
Christmas tree farm closes early due to shortage
Friendship House Roanoke has been assisted refugees resettling in America for the past four...
Roanoke charity gains additional housing for Afghan refugees