United Way of Roanoke Valley happy with “Fashions For Evergreens” 2021 return to Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 13 decorated evergreen trees have been lighting up the downstairs of Hotel Roanoke since early December. The United Way of Roanoke Valley and Hotel Roanoke have teamed up for around a decade to bring the “Fashions For Evergreens” event to the Star City.

Organizations across the Roanoke Valley decorate their trees and a community panel ends up voting on which is best. But the community gets involved through the “People’s Choice Award.” Where they can donate to which tree is their favorite.

The money goes towards the United Way of Roanoke Valley and helps it help others throughout the year. Over the years, the event has raised more than a combined $50,000. As of Sunday of this week, UWRV said it had raised at least $3,000 so far.

“It may seem like it’s just a dollar you’re putting in, but with a United Way campaign, a dollar is everything. Because it’s no one person, or group, or business that makes this change happen, it’s as many people who can, who have the resources coming together,” said Connie Stevens, VP of Communications for UWRV.

The voting ends at midnight and for more information on the event, you can find its website here. For more information on UWRV, you can find its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.