Chance for winter weather brings travel safety precautions

The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District is preparing for an early morning...
The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District is preparing for an early morning winter storm on Monday, crews will be on standby beginning at midnight to monitor road conditions and begin plowing.(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is alerting travelers to the various resources available and precautions in place should with expected winter weather conditions coming overnight and into early Monday.

The roads will not be pre-treated due to the storm being expected to begin as rain, which lessens the effectiveness of anti-icing agents. The potential for heavy winds has contractors on standby to aid with downed trees, branches and debris.

“Winter weather driving tips:

· Give crews time to treat roads.

· If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

· Allow plenty of time to reach your destination

·  Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you

·  Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement

·  Do not pass snowplows

·  Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Resources:

· To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

· VDOT recently partnered with Waze to add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.

· Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.”

