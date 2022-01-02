Despite potential snowstorm, Roanoke businesses don’t see increase in demand for winter gear

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s safe to say that Mother Nature has flipped the switch, as a potential winter snowstorm makes it way towards southwest Virginia.

But despite that snowstorm on the radar, multiple Roanoke hardware businesses have said they hadn’t seen an increase in demand for winter weather preparation.

Randy Peregoy has worked at the Northwest Ace Hardware on Williamson Road for six years and has been the Manager since April 2021.

Peregoy said there hasn’t been much demand in-general for winter gear, but they start stocking up on inventory in October. The main products being salt, shovels, sleds and bird seed. Despite there being low demand right now, Peregoy said they are always ready just in case residents need it.

“Just to make sure that something that comes up like this on us quickly, that we’re prepared for it and we don’t have to go outside of our normal routine.”

Peregoy said the last time the cold weather rolled in, they saw an increase in demand for propane tanks.

For more information on Northwest Hardware and its locations, you can find its website here.

