The Rescue Mission of Roanoke will operate at “white flag” status as winter weather moves in

A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.
A Rescue Mission guest heads to the cafeteria for lunch on Friday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke will be operating at “white flag” status as long as the weather is significantly colder.

This means that it doesn’t matter your current status at the Rescue Mission, anyone in need is welcome. With more than 200 beds available, the Rescue Mission is proud to be able to open its doors when the winter weather comes to Roanoke.

“Our policy is always that the safest place for somebody to be is inside, whether it’s cold weather or warm weather. We encourage folks, especially as it gets cold, to come on into the mission, get a hot meal and have a safe place to sleep,” said Kevin Berry, The Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s Community Outreach Manager.

The Rescue Mission always has its cold shelter, but the “white flag” status will continue as long as the weather is significantly colder.

For more information on The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, you can head to its website here and Facebook here.

