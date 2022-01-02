VA State Police advises delay in travel with potential overnight weather conditions

(WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is asking travelers to stay put as long as they can overnight and into early Monday as snow, rain and sleet could be seen around the region.

All available troopers will be on patrol to be able to respond as quickly as they can to crashes, emergencies and car issues.

They ask those that are out to:

“- Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

- Use your headlights - in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

- Always buckle up.

- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.”

