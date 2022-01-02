Advertisement

Vinton Police asking for help locating vehicle after Tuesday shooting

Contact the Vinton Police Department at (540)-983-0617 ext. 7049 or 540-562-3265 with helpful information regarding the case.
Courtesy: Vinton PD
Courtesy: Vinton PD(Vinton PD)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton Police have released a photo of the red hatch-back sedan they are searching for after a man was hurt Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called at 1:54 p.m. December 28 to the Longwood Apartments along the 200 block of 8th Street. Officers found a man with what they say appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

The small red sedan was seen leaving the scene at a high speed before officers arrived. It was last seen around Vale Avenue in Vinton.

No one has been arrested.

