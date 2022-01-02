Advertisement

Virginia men’s basketball defeats Syracuse 74-69 Saturday night

Clark finished 6-for-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, distributed eight assists and grabbed four rebounds.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin scored 17 points apiece and Kadin Shedrick had a double-double and Virginia beat Syracuse 74-69.

Buddy Boeheim's 3-pointer with 1:19 left brought Syracuse within 72-69 but the Orange missed their last three shots while Clark made two free throws with 22 seconds left to seal it.

Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim 17 for Syracuse.

