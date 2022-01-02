Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday

Winter Storm Warning Overnight, Monday

Rain changes to snow late tonight

Significant impacts for Monday AM commute

Don’t Let Today’s Warmth Fool You

Rain chances will taper off early this morning from West to East with clouds lingering through the day. After a record-setting day of warmth yesterday, highs are expected to warm into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. Don’t let this unseasonably warm weather fool you. Winter returns quickly overnight.

Mild conditions expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

How It Unfolds Tonight

Our next weather system will quickly develop as a disturbance moves along a cold front tonight. This opens the door for wintry weather as cold air tries to catch up to exiting rain after midnight. This would change rain over to wet snow from west to east during the middle of the night, with any snowfall exiting all areas before midday Monday.

When Does It Start?

The event starts as rain in many areas overnight, then changes to snow starting first in the higher elevations after midnight, then slowly moves to the lower elevations as cold air arrives. (See changeover times below)

Rain changes to snow tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

Will It Stick?

There are so many factors with these warm-to-wintry scenarios. Snow totals will vary given the timing of the cold air coming in, elevation, along with how long it takes the ground to get cold enough for snow to stick. Our forecasts will account for melting, but it remains questionable as to just how much snow will stick to roads and areas outside of grassy surfaces. Certainly plan on significant delays and possible snow-covered roads for the morning commute.

How Much To Expect

Measurable snow is likely for most areas, especially west of the Blue Ridge where highest totals are expected. The mountains and higher elevations will receive the most snow impacts (See graphics below). Lowest totals are expected along a line from Farmville to Danville where a sharp cutoff could take you from snowball-making snow, to slush.

*Check back for updates as forecasts may change slightly as we approach the even start time.

LOCATION SNOWFALL FORECAST SNOWFALL CHANGEOVER ROANOKE 2″ to 4″ After 5 AM LYNCHBURG 2″ to 4″ After 6 AM DANVILLE Coating to 2″ After 7 AM NEW RIVER VALLEY 3″ to 5″ After 3 AM HIGHLANDS 3″ to 5″ After Midnight BLUEFIELD, MT. ROGERS 5″+ After Midnight

Snow could impact your morning commute. (WDBJ Weather)

Confidence Level

There is often a high bust potential in these rain-to-snow events in terms of snowfall from higher elevations to lower elevations. Models have been consistently placing our area in the SnowZone, but three things are being considered (1) how fast the cold air comes in overnight; (2) the snowfall rates to overcome the warm ground; and (3) the placement and speed of the low pressure system delivering the moisture.

Regardless, this will be a heavy, wet snow so melting will be efficient after sunrise Monday as temperatures climb above freezing with intermittent sunshine.

