Big rigs stuck or involved in crashes on Route 29

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Snowfall Monday led to a busy morning for Virginia State Police, who were called to Route 29 in Nelson County, where they found more than a dozen tractor trailers.

All the vehicles were stuck or involved in minor accidents due to fast and heavy snowfall, according to police.

The northbound lanes on Route 29 were impassable, according to police.

State police along with area wrecker services, the Nelson County Sheriff’s office and VDOT got the vehicles removed.

Drivers and commercial vehicles are still discouraged from traveling through Route 29 until conditions improve.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, state police had responded to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.

For information about the latest crashes in your area, go to Virginia 511.

Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County (Virginia State Police)

