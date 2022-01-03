Advertisement

Big rigs stuck or involved in crashes on Route 29

Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County
Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Snowfall Monday led to a busy morning for Virginia State Police, who were called to Route 29 in Nelson County, where they found more than a dozen tractor trailers.

All the vehicles were stuck or involved in minor accidents due to fast and heavy snowfall, according to police.

The northbound lanes on Route 29 were impassable, according to police.

State police along with area wrecker services, the Nelson County Sheriff’s office and VDOT got the vehicles removed.

Drivers and commercial vehicles are still discouraged from traveling through Route 29 until conditions improve.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, state police had responded to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.

For information about the latest crashes in your area, go to Virginia 511.

Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County
Crash and Backup on Route 29/Nelson County(Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested after fatal shooting at restaurant; another arrested for robbery
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Lemual Battle shared this photo of the heavy, wet snow in Copper Hill.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Courtesy: Vinton PD
Vinton Police asking for help locating vehicle after Tuesday shooting

Latest News

VDOT traffic alert checker
Disabled tractor trailer Rockbridge County
Accidents in Rockbridge cleared
Franklin County road back open after train hits disabled car
Rockbridge County traffic backup
Tractor trailer crash in Rockbridge County cleared