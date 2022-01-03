Advertisement

Brown walks away from Bucs; Brady rallies team to beat Jets

Brown left the field without a shirt, jersey, pads or gloves.
Courtesy: Fox Sports/Twitter: @NFLonCBS
Courtesy: Fox Sports/Twitter: @NFLonCBS(Fox Sports/Twitter: @NFLonCBS)
By Dennis Waszak Jr.
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was off the team. Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10.

He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands. He then jogged into the tunnel.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest accumulations will be across the NRV and Highlands over to the Blue Ridge Parkway....
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested after fatal shooting at restaurant; another arrested for robbery
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Centra Health
Centra welcomes its first baby of 2022
People pile into Deschutes Brewery's Tasting Room in downtown Roanoke on Friday afternoon.
Deschutes Brewery’s Roanoke Tasting Room closes its doors for final time

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Jordan, Saints’ defense secure 18-10 win over Panthers
Virginia men’s basketball defeats Syracuse 74-69 Saturday night
Roanoke County's Barber Picked as Pro Football HOF Finalist
Roanoke County's Barber Picked as Pro Football HOF Finalist
Virginia Tech Reacts to Pinstripe Bowl Loss
Virginia Tech Reacts to Pinstripe Bowl Loss