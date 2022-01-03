Burn ban rescinded for Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The local burning ban for Amherst County was rescinded, effective Monday.

The county’s public safety director released the following update:

“The Amherst County, Virginia local Burning Ban has been rescinded. Thank you to those who complied with the burning ban and kept lives and property safe. We were able to rescind the ban due to the much needed rain over the weekend and the recent snow. The local Burning Ban was in effect from December 3, 2021 thru January 3, 2022. Thank you.”

More from the orginal story.

