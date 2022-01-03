Close to 26,850 AEP customers without power

(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is reporting nearly 26,850 customers through their outage map that are currently without service after Monday’s winter weather. The company says a majority of recent outages are in the areas of Henry County at the North Carolina border northeast through Franklin, Bedford, Amherst, Campbell, Nelson and Albemarle counties.

Read more from the latest update below:

“Storm Response Efforts

Nearly 300 employees and contractors from across Appalachian Power’s service area traveling to assist 190 local employees and contractors in the power restoration effort.

Workers are assessing damage, clearing safety hazards and repairing damage on outages affecting large numbers of customers.

Employees are observing COVID-19 safety precautions as they go about restoring service in order to protect themselves, our customers and the public.

Restoration Estimates

Assessors are working to identify damage to facilities, but until the extent of damage is more fully known, restoration estimates cannot be accurately determined.

Weather

Workers are dealing with poor road conditions in some areas, which slows restoration efforts. Additional snowfall is not anticipated as restoration progresses, but overnight temperatures are expected to drop, which will lead to refreezing.

Safety Messages

Heavy snow can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Please protect yourself and our employees and contractors by not approaching them as they work to restore power. Maintaining social distancing is the best way you can help our crews.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/safety/”

