Accidents in Rockbridge causing delays
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: On I-81 at mile marker 201.4 in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
Drivers are asked to please use caution and be alert of any traffic changes.
UPDATE: On I-81 at mile marker 199.6 in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
The north right shoulder is closed.
Drivers are urged to use caution and be alert of any traffic changes
EARLIER STORY: According to VDOT, On I-81 at mile marker 205 in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect delays due to a disabled tractor trailer.
The north entrance ramp is closed.
Drivers are urged to use caution and be alert of any changes in traffic.
