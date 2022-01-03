Accidents in Rockbridge causing delays

UPDATE: On I-81 at mile marker 201.4 in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Drivers are asked to please use caution and be alert of any traffic changes.

UPDATE: On I-81 at mile marker 199.6 in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

The north right shoulder is closed.

Drivers are urged to use caution and be alert of any traffic changes

EARLIER STORY: According to VDOT, On I-81 at mile marker 205 in Rockbridge County, drivers can expect delays due to a disabled tractor trailer.

The north entrance ramp is closed.

Drivers are urged to use caution and be alert of any changes in traffic.

