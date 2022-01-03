Advertisement

First responders warn of black ice, refreezing snow as temperatures drop overnight

Roanoke City Slush
Roanoke City Slush(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunshine on Monday helped melt away some of the excess slush on the roads in the Roanoke Valley. Despite difficult driving conditions in the morning, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says they did not respond to any crash calls due to the weather conditions.

“We actually have not run a single motor vehicle accident all day long. Sometimes that doesn’t happen on a sunny day. So we haven’t run any traffic accidents today, what we have run more of are wire down calls,” says Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Even still, Clingenpeel says to remain careful on the roads and temperatures overnight can cause snow and slush to refreeze.

“In some of the more rural areas of Roanoke County, there could be the potential with as much rain and snow that we got for there to be some refreeze and sometimes it’s very difficult to see that black ice on the roadways. So we just encourage people to be very very cautious.”

He also adds that if you happen to lose power, a traditional candle is not the safest way to endure the outage. First responders recommend a flashlight with batteries or an electric candle to reduce your fire risk.

