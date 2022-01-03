Gas price average rises slightly in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.07 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Gas prices in Roanoke are 11.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke is priced at $2.74 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon, a difference of 55 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.71 per gallon while the highest is $3.74 per gallon, a difference of $1.03 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon today. The national average is down 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

January 3, 2021: $2.01 (U.S. Average: $2.24)

January 3, 2020: $2.43 (U.S. Average: $2.59)

January 3, 2019: $2.00 (U.S. Average: $2.26)

January 3, 2018: $2.24 (U.S. Average: $2.49)

January 3, 2017: $2.21 (U.S. Average: $2.35)

January 3, 2016: $1.83 (U.S. Average: $1.99)

January 3, 2015: $2.02 (U.S. Average: $2.20)

January 3, 2014: $3.18 (U.S. Average: $3.32)

January 3, 2013: $3.14 (U.S. Average: $3.29)

January 3, 2012: $3.16 (U.S. Average: $3.27)

“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn’t happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases.”

