Man found shot in Roanoke Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot in the 500 block of Orange Avenue NE at around 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to Roanoke Police, responding officers were advised by the city’s E-911 Center that the victim would be outside of a business. They were able to locate a man with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to the hospital.

A suspect was able to be identified and located quickly by police. It is believed that the people involved were having a verbal conflict that escalated, and that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

No arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) in order to relay helpful information regarding the case. Both ways can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.