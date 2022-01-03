Advertisement

Man found shot in Roanoke Monday afternoon

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) in order to relay helpful information regarding the case.
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot in the 500 block of Orange Avenue NE at around 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to Roanoke Police, responding officers were advised by the city’s E-911 Center that the victim would be outside of a business. They were able to locate a man with “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

The man was taken by Roanoke Fire-EMS to the hospital.

A suspect was able to be identified and located quickly by police. It is believed that the people involved were having a verbal conflict that escalated, and that the suspect and victim are known to each other.

No arrests were made.

Contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) in order to relay helpful information regarding the case. Both ways can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
(L-R) Shamanique Peter Mickle, Clinton Minter (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Man arrested after fatal shooting at restaurant; another arrested for robbery
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Courtesy: Vinton PD
Vinton Police asking for help locating vehicle after Tuesday shooting

Latest News

(FILE)
Close to 26,850 AEP customers without power
Crews have had to wear multiple hats.
Snow removal crews face staff shortages during winter storm
Burn ban rescinded for Amherst County
Roanoke City Slush
First responders warn of black ice, refreezing snow as temperatures drop overnight