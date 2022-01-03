Roanoke Co. Tours hosting trips to Highland Maple Festival, Charlottesville

(WDBJ) - Find a new fun journey this year with one of two trips hosted by Roanoke County Tours in the first few months of 2022!

The Highland Maple Festival with an Amish pancake breakfast, and an Easter day in Charlottesville await those looking to explore more of the Commonwealth.

Ernie Dale joined the 7@four show Monday to chat about how you can join in on the fun this year.

Further details can be found below:

“HIGHLAND MAPLE FESTIVAL with AMISH PANCAKE BREAKFAST

MONTEREY, VA

There will be a trip to the Highland Maple Festival, with an Amish Pancake Breakfast, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, as we travel to Highland County, “Virginia’s Switzerland,” for their 62nd annual Maple Festival. This unique celebration has been designated a local legacy by the Library of Congress. Sugar camp tours provide a unique and educational glimpse of a rapidly vanishing way of American life. We will view the process of tapping maple trees for syrup making.

We will enjoy a hot breakfast made by the Amish and enjoy the Maple Syrup.

Festival Fare includes food vendors with local specialties, over 160 quality artists and crafters, clogging groups, folk singers and storytellers.

PRICE PER PERSON: $89. The full amount is due when the reservation is made. Seats on the bus are assigned in the order that payment is received.

PRICE INCLUDES: Roundtrip motor coach transportation, an Amish pancake breakfast, ticket to Highland Center Arts and Crafts Show, sugar camp tour and a tour host.

DEPARTURE TIME AND LOCATIONS: The bus will depart at 6:00 a.m. from the Clearbrook Walmart, Route 220, Roanoke, VA; and at 6:25 a.m. from the Bonsack Walmart, Route 460, Roanoke, VA. Return time is around 8:15 p.m. to Roanoke.

RESERVATIONS: For a registration flier, email: erniedale@aol.com or call (540) 366-2888.

EASTER TRAIN TO MICHIE TAVERN AND UVA ROTUNDA

There will be a trip on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The group will travel by train from Roanoke to Charlottesville, VA. The chartered bus will pick them up at the Amtrak station to take them to their Easter lunch.

The dining room at Michie Tavern features Hearty Midday Fare offered by servers in period attire. The rustic Tavern setting renders a dining experience rich in southern culture and hospitality for families to enjoy. The southern buffet is based on 18th-century recipes. The buffet features: Southern Fried Chicken, Stewed Tomatoes, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Hot Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Whole Baby Beets, Biscuits and Cornbread, Peach Cobbler, Coffee, Tea, and Soda.

After lunch, the group can visit the various historical buildings on the grounds. We will also take you by bus on a local sightseeing tour on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway. We will stop at the gift shop at James Monroe’s Highland and the gift shop of Monticello.

PRICE PER PERSON: $109. The full amount is due when the reservation is made.

PRICE INCLUDES: Amtrak train ticket from Roanoke to Charlottesville, motor coach transfers in Roanoke, motor coach transportation in Charlottesville, motor coach transportation from Charlottesville to Roanoke, buffet lunch at Michie Tavern, a drive/sightseeing tour Thomas Jefferson Parkway, stops at The University of Virginia Rotunda and a tour host.

DEPARTURE TIMES AND LOCATIONS: The bus will depart at 7:30 a.m. from the Bonsack Walmart, Hwy 460, Roanoke; and at 7:55 a.m. from the Clearbrook Walmart, Hwy 220, Roanoke, VA. The bus will take you to the Amtrak boarding platform in downtown Roanoke. Return time is around 6:00 p.m.

RESERVATIONS: For a registration flier, email: erniedale@aol.com or call (540) 366-2888.”

