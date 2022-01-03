Advertisement

Rockbridge deals with snow

Lexington's Main Street was mostly clear before noon.
Lexington's Main Street was mostly clear before noon.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews were at work in town clearing roads, but that didn’t mean things went smoothly on the roads.

“It’s been really crazy,” said Nichole Noe at Auto towing & Repair. “We’ve been really busy and the phones have been ringing off the hook.”

In their Lexington office, Noe has been handling calls for their four drivers, out pulling people back onto the road.

“We’ve had – eight, nine – about ten to twelve so far today,” she said, flipping through the paperwork.

“They were able to do a fairly decent job,” VDOT Staunton District Communications Manager Sandy Myers said of the crews out plowing. “I think by noon, a lot of the roads were actually down to bare pavement.”

VDOT had over 700 trucks out in the Staunton District, and with the help of the storm breaking, traffic was moving easily on 81.

Myers said, “When the snow started to taper off around ten o’clock or eleven o’clock this morning, the crews were able to catch up and really get the pavement down to bare pavement on the interstate and on a lot of the primary roads.”

Which will be a relief for the tow companies.

“I wasn’t prepared at all,” Noe admitted. “I was used to the 60 degree weather we’ve been having. I didn’t think it would stick.”

