Weather cancels flights as crews prep for snow at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Plow crews clear snow from the runway in a conga line fashion to ensure the slush doesn't stick.
Plow crews clear snow from the runway in a conga line fashion to ensure the slush doesn't stick.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed nationwide by midday Monday, affecting multiple airlines headed to Charlotte and Atlanta from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The airfield is open and operational.

Brad Boettcher, the airport’s Director of Marketing, says crews were on call Monday morning and are clearing the snow and slush from the runway periodically to ensure nothing freezes over into tomorrow.

”Between disruptions to air travel over the holidays, with the lack of crews and inclement weather and now more weather, be sure if you’re traveling, download your carrier’s app, get those push notifications on there so they need to contact you about any delays or changes, they have the ability to do that,” advises Boettcher.

Airport employees also say travelers should plan to arrive earlier than they normally would for their flights, and pack extra patience as airlines navigate weather and staffing issues during this time.

