Winter Storm Warning issued for our first Winter storm

Winter Storm Warning through the morning

Heavy snow could accumulate quickly

Significant impacts for Monday AM commute

MONDAY

Our next weather system is bringing rain, snow, and colder weather today. This opens the door for wintry weather as cold air tries to catch up to exiting rain through the morning. This would change rain over to wet snow from west to east with any snowfall exiting all areas before midday Monday.

Temperatures drop rapidly overnight from west to east. At the same time, winds turn blustery, gusting over 20mph at times into Monday.

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

When Does It Start?

Timing of rain changing to snow. (WDBJ Weather)

The event starts as rain in many areas overnight, then changes to snow, starting first in the higher elevations after midnight, then slowly moves to the lower elevations as cold air arrives. (See changeover times below)

Cold air changes rain to snow through the early morning hours. (WDBJ Weather)

Will It Stick?

There are so many factors with these warm-to-wintry scenarios. Snow totals will vary given the timing of cold air coming in, elevation, along with how long it takes the ground to get cold enough for snow to stick. Our forecasts will account for melting, but it remains questionable as to just how much snow will stick to roads and areas outside of grassy surfaces. Certainly plan on possible delays and potentially snow-covered roads for the morning commute.

How Much To Expect

Measurable snow is likely for most areas, especially west of the Blue Ridge where highest totals are expected. The mountains and higher elevations will receive the most snow impacts (See graphics below). Lowest totals are expected along a line from Farmville to Danville where a sharp cutoff could take you from snowball-making snow, to slush.

Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

*Check back for updates as forecasts may change slightly as we approach the event start time.

LOCATION SNOWFALL FORECAST SNOWFALL CHANGEOVER ROANOKE 2″ to 4″ After 5 AM LYNCHBURG 2″ to 4″ After 6 AM DANVILLE Coating to 2″ After 7 AM NEW RIVER VALLEY 3″ to 5″ After 3 AM HIGHLANDS 3″ to 5″ After Midnight BLUEFIELD, MT. ROGERS 5″+ Around Midnight

Confidence Level

There is often a high bust potential in these rain-to-snow events in terms of snowfall from higher elevations to lower elevations. Models have been consistently placing our area in the SnowZone, but three things are being considered (1) how fast the cold air comes in; (2) the snowfall rates to overcome the very warm ground; and (3) the placement and speed of the low pressure system delivering the moisture.

Regardless, this will be a heavy, wet snow so melting will be efficient after sunrise Monday as temperatures climb above freezing with intermittent sunshine. Roads will quickly clear as the progresses. The exception may be highest elevations and shaded areas that get little sunlight.

