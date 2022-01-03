Wythe County Community Hospital celebrates its first 2022 baby

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County Community Hospital has announced the birth of its first 2022 baby.

Karson Rain was born January 1, weighing 7 pounds 13.2 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.” said Dr. J. Bradley Terry, OB/GYN at Wythe County Community Hospital.

