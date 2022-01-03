Advertisement

Wythe County Community Hospital celebrates its first 2022 baby

Baby Karson born at Wythe County Community Hospital
Baby Karson born at Wythe County Community Hospital(Wythe County Community Hospital)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Wythe County Community Hospital has announced the birth of its first 2022 baby.

Karson Rain was born January 1, weighing 7 pounds 13.2 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way.” said Dr. J. Bradley Terry, OB/GYN at Wythe County Community Hospital.

