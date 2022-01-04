Advertisement

Amherst County opens warming center

Amherst County Warming Center
Amherst County Warming Center
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency warming center is being opened in Amherst County.

It will be at the Amelon Elementary School Gymnasium, 132 Amer Circle in Madison Heights, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 4 until no longer necessary, according to the county.

This is a warming shelter only, with no food or showers provided, and animals will not be permitted. Masks will be required.

The center will be open 24 hours a day.

The need for a full emergency shelter will be evaluated by Public Safety based on the use of the warming shelter, according to county officials.

