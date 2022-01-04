Amherst County opens warming center

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency warming c enter is being opened in Amherst County.

It will be at the Amelon Elementary School Gymnasium, 132 Amer Circle in Madison Heights, beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 4 until no longer necessary, according to the county.

This is a warming shelter only, with no food or showers provided, and animals will not be permitted. Masks will be required.

The center will be open 24 hours a day.

The need for a full emergency shelter will be evaluated by Public Safety based on the use of the warming shelter, according to county officials.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.