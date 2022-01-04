Advertisement

Amtrak train stuck in Lynchburg with 220 passengers

Amtrak
Amtrak(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There is no estimated time of departure for an Amtrak passenger train to leave from Lynchburg after being stuck because of Monday’s weather.

The train, leaving from Lynchburg Monday, was headed north, according to a Lynchburg spokesperson, when another train encountered downed power lines and trees on the tracks north of Nelson County. That train was forced to stop, which led the passenger train to reverse course and return to Lynchburg around 5 p.m., according to the city.

The train has about 220 passengers and six crew members, “who are all warm, fed, and safe,” according to the spokesperson. Amtrak is providing food and beverages for everyone on the train.

Amtrak is set to restart the trip as soon as the tracks are clear, according to the city.

Amtrak’s website indicates no trains are scheduled to leave Lynchburg until Wednesday morning.

