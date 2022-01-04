Bedford officer uninjured after crash while responding to call

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Even during a snowstorm, first responders are out keeping our hometowns safe. One first responder in Bedford encountered a slippery situation on Monday that could have ended a whole lot worse.

“We were lucky that we didn’t have an officer hurt,” says Chief Todd Foreman for the Town of Bedford Police Department.

Rain or shine, snow or sleet, first responders take to the streets.

“We had an officer responding to a call where someone had slid off the road and their car had flipped over on top,” explains the Chief. “It was unknown whether someone was in the vehicle or not, so the officer was responding so they could check on it. As they were responding, their car actually slid, probably near the same area, and slid off the road and slid down the side of an embankment. The officer didn’t get hurt.”

The person the officer was responding to was also not hurt. The crash happened just outside of town limits.

While it could have been much worse, Chief Foreman is happy his officer is safe. He also warns drivers to stay off the roads during inclement unless they need to travel.

“As officers, we have to be out on the road. We’re driving either to and from work, or we’re driving answering calls,” he says. “Every other person doesn’t necessarily have to be on the road. So they’re risking their lives and other people’s lives , as well as the officer’s lives if they have a crash and we’re responding to their call.”

Whether it’s after a snow event like Monday morning, or a refreeze like Monday night, first responders ask drivers to stay off the roads to allow officials the chance to treat them.

“What we do ask is for people to stay off the roads and give our public works time to work on the roads in the town, VDOT time to work on the roads in the county. Our ultimate goal is to keep everyone safe as well as our officers.”

