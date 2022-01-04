Bluefield University to begin Spring semester online

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluefield University will begin the Spring 2022 semester online, along with updating its COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, according to a release from the university.

The spring semester will begin on January 10 with in-person classes resuming on January 18.

All members of the campus community are required to receive and submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

All traditional students will be assigned a day and time to return to campus for COVID-19 testing.

Masks will be required to help slow the spread of the virus during the beginning weeks of the semester, including classrooms, public spaces, and around people. Faculty and staff remain under the Governor’s mask mandate in place.

Booster and initial vaccine shots are for members of the community are encouraged.

