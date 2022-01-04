Advertisement

Bluefield University to begin Spring semester online

(AP Newsroom)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bluefield University will begin the Spring 2022 semester online, along with updating its COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, according to a release from the university.

The spring semester will begin on January 10 with in-person classes resuming on January 18.

All members of the campus community are required to receive and submit a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus.

All traditional students will be assigned a day and time to return to campus for COVID-19 testing.

Masks will be required to help slow the spread of the virus during the beginning weeks of the semester, including classrooms, public spaces, and around people. Faculty and staff remain under the Governor’s mask mandate in place.

Booster and initial vaccine shots are for members of the community are encouraged.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Man found shot in Roanoke
Snow near Natural Bridge, VA
Winter Storm: Send us your photos and video
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID in Virginia: More than 1 in 4 tests coming back positive

Latest News

FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Salem Museum Catawba exhibit display
Salem Museum Catawba Exhibit Display
Life in the Catawba Valley, an exhibit all about the region is on display at the Salem Museum...
The Other Side of the Mountain: Life in the Catawba Valley on display at Salem Museum
Grayson County Trying to Keep Kids in School
Grayson County Trying to Keep Kids in School