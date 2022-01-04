Burn ban lifted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County ban on outdoor burning has been lifted effective Jan. 4, 2022.

But county officials say while the recent rainfall and snow have made conditions favorable enough to continue outdoor burning, the public should still exercise safe practices.

The county says examples of those include never leaving a fire unattended, accounting for windy conditions that could spread the fire and having an extinguishing agent, such as water or a rake, nearby at all times.

A statewide law on open-air burning will be in effect from Feb. 15-Apr. 30. The law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day if the fire is in, or within 300 feet, of woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 276-634-4660 with any questions.

