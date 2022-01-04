Advertisement

Burn ban lifted in Henry County

(Will Thomas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County ban on outdoor burning has been lifted effective Jan. 4, 2022.

But county officials say while the recent rainfall and snow have made conditions favorable enough to continue outdoor burning, the public should still exercise safe practices.

The county says examples of those include never leaving a fire unattended, accounting for windy conditions that could spread the fire and having an extinguishing agent, such as water or a rake, nearby at all times.

A statewide law on open-air burning will be in effect from Feb. 15-Apr. 30.  The law prohibits burning before 4 p.m. each day if the fire is in, or within 300 feet, of woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials.

Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 276-634-4660 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Man found shot in Roanoke
Snow near Natural Bridge, VA
Winter Storm: Send us your photos and video
(FILE)
Estimates set for power being restored for about 20,000 AEP customers

Latest News

Missing Lynchburg resident found dead
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Centra Hospitals visitation limit starting January 5 due to COVID-19
Amtrak
Amtrak train stuck in Lynchburg with 220 passengers