Advertisement

Centra Hospitals visitation limit starting January 5 due to COVID-19

(generic)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Hospitals announced starting January 5 it will limit visitor inpatient spaces to one visitor per adult patient due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a spokesperson the hospital.

“As most of you are aware, we are experiencing an increase in our COVID inpatient census. To put this into perspective, we have seen a steady increase in hospitalizations in the last several weeks and the current testing positivity rate is on the rise,” a spokesperson for the hospital wrote.

The one visitor per patient criteria are the following:

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

Visitors must be 16 or older to visit and visitation time will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Man found shot in Roanoke
Snow near Natural Bridge, VA
Winter Storm: Send us your photos and video
(FILE)
Estimates set for power being restored for about 20,000 AEP customers

Latest News

The CDC on Tuesday recommended shortening the recommended interval of time between when people...
CDC signs off on Pfizer extra dose measures
File Graphic
More than 15,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
Bluefield University to begin Spring semester online
A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial...
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?