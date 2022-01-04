Centra Hospitals visitation limit starting January 5 due to COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra Hospitals announced starting January 5 it will limit visitor inpatient spaces to one visitor per adult patient due to rising COVID-19 cases, according to a spokesperson the hospital.

“As most of you are aware, we are experiencing an increase in our COVID inpatient census. To put this into perspective, we have seen a steady increase in hospitalizations in the last several weeks and the current testing positivity rate is on the rise,” a spokesperson for the hospital wrote.

The one visitor per patient criteria are the following:

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

Visitors must be 16 or older to visit and visitation time will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations.

