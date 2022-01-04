Central Virginia residents await power restoration, estimates say as late as Friday

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monday snowstorm that iced our region left many without power.

Tuesday afternoon, the Faber Volunteer Fire Department paid a visit to Kitty Morris.

“I don’t have a phone, because I don’t have electricity and so he took my cell phone and charged it for me,” said Morris.

It’s a small act of kindness, as Morris is one of many Nelson County residents still waiting for the lights to come back on.

According to Appalachian Power, it could be Friday before that happens. AEP says downed trees and icy conditions are to blame.

“We definitely want customers to understand that that’s our first estimate on when we think those hardest-hit areas could be restored. Obviously the goal is to try to have all power restored before then,” said George Porter with AEP.

While they await extra crews, folks here are still able to stay warm.

Faber Volunteer Fire Department is one of a few locations in the county with its doors open.

Russell Gibson, the county’s emergency services coordinator, says they’ll keep them that way as long as there’s demand.

“Having a place where they can come in, warm up for an hour or two, get some hot coffee, charge their phones up so they’re good. A lot of very self-sufficient people in the county, which is great, but just having that outlet there for people,” said Gibson.

Morris says she doesn’t need to visit one, but it’s nice to have neighbors checking on her and keeping her phone charged.

“I hope that people are making it fine. It sounds like with their neighbors, the help we get, we’ll be OK,” said Morris.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, over 1,500 people are without power in Nelson County.

Just to the south in Amherst County, 2,400 people don’t have power. The county has opened the Amelon Elementary School gym as a warming shelter and will keep it open “until no longer necessary.” They say masks are required and animals are not permitted.

Lynchburg City has over 1,100 people without power.

