Advertisement

Danville Police searching for suspect after guns stolen from pawn shop

Contact 434-793-0000 with information helpful to the case.
Courtesy Danville Police
Courtesy Danville Police(Danville Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An early-morning burglary took place at the Riverside Pawn Shop (2384 Riverside Dr.) Tuesday that led to a suspect getting away with multiple guns from the business.

According to Danville Police, the store was broken-into with force at around 4 a.m. by what appears to be a while male suspect in a ski mask.

The Danville Police are partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on the case. The ATF is offering a reward of $2,500, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is matching the $2,500, and the Danville Crime Stoppers is adding $1,000 for the arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

“Anyone who may have information to aide in efforts to identify the suspects in this case are asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 Crime Stoppers, call 911 if location is immediately known, call non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Man found shot in Roanoke
(FILE)
Estimates set for power being restored for AEP customers
Snow near Natural Bridge, VA
Winter Storm: Send us your photos and video

Latest News

After several years of moderate increases, the value of single family homes in the city of...
Roanoke homeowners see significant increase in real estate assessments
Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Coalition calls for campaign finance reform in Virginia
Plastic bags within the city of Roanoke grocery, drug and convenience stores now cost 5 cents...
Roanoke’s plastic bag tax is still causing confusion for city shoppers. We’ve got answers to your questions.
Many residents of Nelson County who lost power Monday are still without it Tuesday. Estimates...
Central Virginia residents await power restoration, estimates say as late as Friday