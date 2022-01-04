Danville Police searching for suspect after guns stolen from pawn shop

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An early-morning burglary took place at the Riverside Pawn Shop (2384 Riverside Dr.) Tuesday that led to a suspect getting away with multiple guns from the business.

According to Danville Police, the store was broken-into with force at around 4 a.m. by what appears to be a while male suspect in a ski mask.

The Danville Police are partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on the case. The ATF is offering a reward of $2,500, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is matching the $2,500, and the Danville Crime Stoppers is adding $1,000 for the arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

“Anyone who may have information to aide in efforts to identify the suspects in this case are asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 Crime Stoppers, call 911 if location is immediately known, call non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.