Labor shortage delays trash bin distribution for some in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in one of our hometowns are seeing the effects of the national labor shortage as the town looks to transition to a more efficient solid waste collection system.

Officials with the Town of Rocky Mount initially hoped to get all residents new trash cans that are compatible with the new trash truck by the end of 2021. However, some people still have not received that trash can. Officials with the town say that their subcontractor is battling a shortage in workers, delaying the roll-out of new trash bins to some residents.

“To the handful, the few that are still waiting on their cans, be patient, we’re on it. We’re working through it. We’re out there working for town residents,” explains Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore.

Town officials encourage those who have not yet received a trashcan to continue using their old receptacle until they get the new one, and to contact the town office with questions.

