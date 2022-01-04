Advertisement

Labor shortage delays trash bin distribution for some in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount trash bins
Rocky Mount trash bins(Town of Rocky Mount)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in one of our hometowns are seeing the effects of the national labor shortage as the town looks to transition to a more efficient solid waste collection system.

Officials with the Town of Rocky Mount initially hoped to get all residents new trash cans that are compatible with the new trash truck by the end of 2021. However, some people still have not received that trash can. Officials with the town say that their subcontractor is battling a shortage in workers, delaying the roll-out of new trash bins to some residents.

“To the handful, the few that are still waiting on their cans, be patient, we’re on it. We’re working through it. We’re out there working for town residents,” explains Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore.

Town officials encourage those who have not yet received a trashcan to continue using their old receptacle until they get the new one, and to contact the town office with questions.

Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash collection system

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Look for overnight temperatures to slip into the teens with black ice possible Tuesday morning.
Winds subside tonight with refreeze, black ice concerns
Plowable snow likely for many areas into Monday morning.
Winter Storm Warning issued for significant snow overnight, early Monday
Man found shot in Roanoke
Snow near Natural Bridge, VA
Winter Storm: Send us your photos and video
(FILE)
Estimates set for power being restored for AEP customers

Latest News

Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash system
Town of Rocky Mount debuts new trash collection system
Amherst County Warming Center
Amherst County opens warming center
Britney Pulley, reported missing by Shenandoah National Park
Woman reported missing from Shenandoah National Park
Tuesday Midday Update