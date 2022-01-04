Lynchburg senior citizen reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was reported missing Monday after last being seen at his home late Sunday night.

There is no approved photo for distribution at the moment.

Victor Monroe Gosnell, 65, is possibly driving a red 2015 Buick sedan with plates that read: UWU-5214 out of Virginia.

According to Lynchburg Police, Gosnell is white, 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. His forehead has a scar in the center and he wears glasses.

Gosnell has brown eyes and brown hair.

Contact 434-455-6151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with helpful information for police.

